Get Familiar: Pryse – IF (Davido Cover)

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated single, “Her Excellency”, ICON Music president and frontline act, Pryse has dropped the 9th Episode of her Pryseless Freestyle Series, an outstanding cover to the biggest song in Africa at the moment, “IF” by Davido. The track features additional vocals from Pryse’s brother and ICON CEO, US based seasoned music producer, Big H.

Download and listen to this lit remix here:



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Pryse-_-If-Davido-Cover-…mp3

