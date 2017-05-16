Get Ready for an Eclectic Mix of Different Genres of Music at the Hezekina Pollutina Label Night | Saturday, May 20th

Hezekina Pollutina Records is headed to Abuja for the very first Label Night outside of Vienna! We have teamed up with the lovely people at Bantu Studio to bring an evening of live electronic music and dancing! As usual, it is an eclectic mix reflecting diverse music styles but pulled together by raw authenticity and […]

The post Get Ready for an Eclectic Mix of Different Genres of Music at the Hezekina Pollutina Label Night | Saturday, May 20th appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

