Get your Netflix binge on at 30,000 feet with Gogo’s doubled Wi-Fi speeds
Airplane Wi-Fi leader Gogo will launch a new service that offers around 30mbps download speeds per seat on select flights later this year. These speeds are more than enough to comfortably stream a movie or two on Netflix.
The post Get your Netflix binge on at 30,000 feet with Gogo's doubled Wi-Fi speeds appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.
