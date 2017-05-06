Ghana, Cote D’ivoire To Sign “Agreement For Strategic Partnership” – Peace FM Online
|
|
Ghana, Cote D'ivoire To Sign “Agreement For Strategic Partnership”
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revealed that close co-operation between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire will be facilitated by a new initiative dubbed “An Agreement For a Strategic Partnership”, that will be signed by the two …
