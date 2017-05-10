Ghana inflation rate for April inches up to 13% – Ghana Business News
Ghana inflation rate for April inches up to 13%
The year-on-year inflation rate went up slightly in April to 13.0 per cent, up by 0.2 percentage points, compared with the 12.8 per cent recorded in March. The Acting Government Statistician, Mr Baah Wadieh told a press conference on Wednesday that the …
Ghana inflation rises to 13.0% in April in higher transport costs
