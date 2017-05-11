Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gianni Infantino rails at ‘fake news’ stories and ‘Fifa-bashing’ – The Guardian

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Gianni Infantino rails at 'fake news' stories and 'Fifa-bashing'
The Guardian
Gianni Infantino speaking at the 67th Fifa congress in Bahrain on Thursday. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images. Gianni Infantino. Gianni Infantino rails at 'fake news' stories and 'Fifa-bashing'. • Football governing body president makes combative …
FIFA struggles to regain trust as judge decries new leadersPhilly.com
FIFA postpones decision on Israeli settlement clubsAljazeera.com
Vassilios Skouris FIFA elect Greek as head of ethics committeePulse Nigeria
ESPN FC (blog) –Eurosport.co.uk –Daily Mail –Irish Independent
all 33 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.