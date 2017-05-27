Gideon Moi once again makes his 2022 Presidential ambitions known – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Gideon Moi once again makes his 2022 Presidential ambitions known
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By JOHN GATHUA, NYERI, Kenya, May 27 – Gideon Moi on Saturday declared his 2022 presidential bid as having officially begun at a public rally where Maina Njenga launched his bid for the Laikipia senatorial seat on a KANU ticket. Speaking in Laikipia …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
