Ruto can be Uhuru’s DP as long as Jubilee wins elections, says Gideon Moi – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Ruto can be Uhuru's DP as long as Jubilee wins elections, says Gideon Moi
The Star, Kenya
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi addresses a rally in Kabarnet town after presenting his nomination papers to the IEBC, May 29, 2017. /JOSEPH KANGOGO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has said he has no …
Gideon Moi endless fleet brings town to a standstill [PHOTOS]
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!