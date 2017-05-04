#GIDIFEST2017 – International Stars Culminate to Celebrate African Pride

The Festival doors officially opened at 12 noon on Saturday 15th April 2017 recording well over 5,000 attendees throughout the day and into the night at Eko Atlantic, ready for the complete Gidi Fest Experience. The day’s activities started with exhilarating games of soccer and volleyball between celebrity teams and fans, which saw the participating […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

