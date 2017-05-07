Gigaba cancels multibillion rand deal with Gupta-linked company – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Gigaba cancels multibillion rand deal with Gupta-linked company
Citizen
The newly appointed Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba is seen at the National Treasury during a meet and greet opportunity, 31 March 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles. The finance minister's spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said it 'didn't make …
