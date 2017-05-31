Gilbert Assi takes is new MD Vivo Energy Uganda

Fuel distributor, Vivo Energy Uganda, has hired a new managing director, Gilbert Assi, to replace Hans Paulsen who has been at the helm of the company over the past three years.

Paulsen has been promoted to a senior role in the company, working across all countries in Africa where it has operations. Vivo Energy Uganda distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants and was established in February 2013. The Shell brand has been in Uganda since 1953.

Assi, from Ivory Coast, has been working with Vivo Energy and Shell, for the past 20 years in several leadership positions, with the most recent being the Group Head of Distribution.

Prior to this new appointment, he spent two years as managing director of LPSA, Vivo Energy’s joint venture transport, storage and shipping company in Madagascar.

During his career with Vivo Energy, Assi has also had roles as the supply and distribution manager in both Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal, general manager of Société Guineenne des Petroles in Guinea, and held a régional Health, Safety, Security and Environment manager role.

He qualified as an energetics engineer from the National Polytechnic Institute Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Côte d’Ivoire.

Commenting on the new appointments Christian Chammas, CEO of the Vivo Energy group, said: “I would like to thank Hans Paulsen for the outstanding contribution he has made as MD of Vivo Energy Uganda and for all his work to build the company into the successful business it is today. I am certain that Gilbert Assi will build on this success to steer the organisation to even greater achievements.”

