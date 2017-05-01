‘Gionee A1’ Smartphone Enters Nigerian Market

By Raheem Akingbolu

Gionee, one of the global leaders in smartphone manufacturers has launched another smartphone into the Nigerian market. The new Gionee A1 comes with independent facial enhancement algorithm which automatically detects a user’s face.

The device was recently launched at Computer Village (Otigba), where musician and Gionee’s brand Ambassador; Seyi Shay, thrilled fans and guests to good songs that made the event memorable.

Explaining the features of the phone, Somoye Habeeb, Marketing Director, Gionee Nigeria, said it comes with 16 mega pixel front Camera that is great for a selfie and a rear camera of 13 mega pixels that can capture every great moment. To ensure an excellent selfie experience, a customised selfie flash is used to spread light onto faces more evenly and softly.

“Gionee A1, the soft lighting effect is able to enhance facial complexions, giving users a natural glow and rosiness. Gionee’s independent facial enhancement algorithm automatically detects a user’s face and applies custom beauty settings.

“Gionee’s facial recognition system and advanced algorithms have gone into the bokeh-selfie mode, which allows users to blur backgrounds with an artistic bokeh while still allowing their faces to stand out. Users can enjoy studio-quality depth and background bokeh effects”.

The A1 spots a 4010 mAh, providing enough power to get users through the day and beyond, even though there are video streaming, graphic-intensive gaming or GPS navigation. It provides 18W ultrafast charge and dual charging chips within the A series so that users can enjoy a faster, safer and worry-free charging experience.

The phone is able to be fully charged in 2 hours. In addition, a tailor-made charger kit in the brand’s unique colour was exclusively designed for the phone.

“Gionee’s R&D team independently developed a super power-saving system, which integrates data analytics into the device operation and enables the device to optimize performance under minimum power usage”, Habeeb added.

The seamless interplay between hardware and software allows A 1 series devices to work quickly and save power. The A1 Plus runs on a Helio P10. Both devices are based on the up-to-date Android 7.0. Featuring 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, they can handle multi-tasking, including resource-intensive apps and games, without delay or lag.

This time, Gionee embedded Waves MaxxAudio processing in the A1 series by collaborating with Waves Audio, the world-leading developer of audio DSP technologies and a recipient of a Technical Grammy Award, coupled with A1 Plus’ stereo speaker system, delivering a more powerful and lifelike sonic experience to users.

“To us at Gionee, we stop at nothing to create impossible technologies so that people can do the things they love, thereby, making us break barriers and boundaries just to satisfy our consumers”, he said.

Established in September 2002, Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. is devoted to developing innovative cellular mobile devices for users who value global connections.

The company is one of the world’s top 10 mobile manufacturers and its handsets are shipped to over 50 countries

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

