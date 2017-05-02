Girl, 12, barred from chess competition for wearing ‘seductive’ dress
A 12-year-old girl was barred from a Malaysian chess tournament over her “seductive” dress, her coach has claimed, igniting public outrage against the organisers of the competition in the Muslim-majority nation. The Malaysian Chess Federation on Tuesday said it would investigate and denied that religious sensitivities had prompted the decision to exclude the young player, […]
