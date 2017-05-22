Girls account for nearly 80 % new HIV infections in Africa-WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says girls account for nearly 80 percent of new HIV infections in Sub-Saharan Africa. Dr Felicitas Zawaira, the Director, Family and Reproductive Health Cluster, WHO Regional Office for Africa, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday. Zawaira said most recent data from the organisation showed that only 13 per cent of these adolescent girls, and nine per cent of adolescent boys had been tested for HIV in the past 12 months in the region.

