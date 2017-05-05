Glad you attended Juma'at prayer, but we are tired of 'Corpsocracy', resign – Fani-Kayode

Vanguard

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed his joy over President Muhammadu Buhari's appearance in the public, on Friday but has urged the president to resign and focus on his health. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.



and more »