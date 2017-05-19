Glenfiddich #MAVERICKSNIGHT With Phyno, Mayorkun, DJ Lambo At Othello’s Lounge Tonight!

This night in Lagos, Mavericks will converge at one place for the Glenfiddich Mavericks Night– Othello’s Lounge in Victoria Island and party with like minds.

Poised to be the grand opening of the newest addition to the Lagos nightlife; guests will see Igbo rap star Phyno, DMW artiste Mayorkun and Choc City DJ –Lambo all putting up the incredible performances they have become known for.

Guests can enjoy a range of Glenfiddich whisky from 12 years up to 21 years bottles. Join us tonight for unbridled fun.

Date: Friday, 19 May 2017

Venue: Othello’s Lounge, 32B Musa Yar’Adua Street, off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island.

Time: 10 PM

Glenfiddich is inspiring the Mavericks spirit in you.

Please drink responsibly…

