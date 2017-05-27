Glo advises Nigerians to inculcate right virtues in children

Telecommunications operator, Globacom, has advised Nigerians to inculcate the right virtues in children that will help them develop into true leaders of tomorrow. The company said such values would also help them achieve their desired academic goals.

In a goodwill message to mark 2017 Children’s Day celebration, Globacom stated that the excellence shown by the Nigerian youth in different areas pointed to a bright and prosperous future for the country. It, therefore, called on government at all levels to put in place strategies that will ensure provision of basic needs, good educational development and wellbeing of the Nigerian child.

“Relevant stakeholders in government and private sectors, including parents, guardians, teachers and school proprietors are encouraged to put in more efforts in the development of children to enable them to become responsible adults in future,” Globacom said, adding that, “We also need to work towards creating more opportunities for this growing generation while deploying resources towards their holistic development and survival”.

The post Glo advises Nigerians to inculcate right virtues in children appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

