Glo claims highest data penetration in Q1

Globacom has posted the highest data penetration among other operators in the telecommunications industry.This was gathered from the report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) covering the first quarter (Q1) of 2017.

According to the report, Globacom recorded over 27.021 million Internet users on its network. This translates to 72 per cent of the total number of subscribers on its network which stood at 37.33 million at the end of the quarter.

The data penetration rate of 72 per cent figure is more than the industry average of 59 per cent. The total number of Internet users in the industry stood at over 90.003 million as at the end of Q1 compared to about 152.22 million subscribers in the industry.

Etisalat was second with a data penetration of 68 per cent, as it had about 13.01 million data users out of a total subscriber base of over 19,621 million.

Airtel came third with 56 per cent Internet penetration. Data users on its network as at March were over 19.423 million out of about 34.66 million subscribers on its network.

MTN recorded the least penetration of data users on its network in comparison with the total number of subscribers using the network. Only about 30.52 million or 51 per cent of about its 60.392 million customers subscribed to its data services.

In the last two years, Globacom has maintained its position as the preferred network on data services. The network added half a million customers to its internet subscriber base in the last one year. The steady growth in the number of data subscribers on the network is remarkable when considered alongside the dwindling number of Internet users recorded by the industry in the last one year.

