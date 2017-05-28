Glo supports new telenovela, Battleground

The largest data network, Globacom, has again enhanced its profile as the biggest supporter of television drama. In addition to sponsoring TV series like Hush and Professor Johnbull, the company has now stepped up to support Battleground, a serialised romantic telenovela, which promises to excite viewers with stories of love and betrayal, intrigues and competition.

Battleground is “a complex and messy maze of intrigues” woven around a respected and wealthy member of the society called Kolade Bhadmus. Badmus has a daughter whose wedding of glitz and glamour turns sour when the bride’s father collapses on the wedding day. The incident marks the beginning of the decimation of all Chief Badmus represented. Other families and personalities are drawn into the complex web of lies, violence, guilt, innocence and tragedy.

The series is already airing on Africa Magic Showcase, Channel 151, at 8 pm from Monday to Friday with an omnibus of the weekly episodes on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm on the same channel.

According to Globacom, it decided to sponsor the 260-episode soap because of its viewer appeal and the company’s commitment of connecting with the passions of its subscribers in order to achieve deep customer engagement.

The drama series features top acts like Gbenga Titiloye, Yinka Davies, Kunle Coker, Shaffy Bello, Ozzy Agwu, Indima Okojie, Hauwa Allahbura, Okey Uzoeshi and Chika Osebuka among others.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

