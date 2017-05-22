GMDW Donates Items, Offers Free Hepatitis Screening To IDPs

BY Orjime Moses, Abuja

The Guild of Medical Directors Wives of Nigeria (GMD-WON) has offered free hepatitis screening services to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the new camp at Kuchingoro in Abuja.

The group which also donated food items and other materials such as bags of rice, beans, yams, Gallons of Palm oil, Cassava flour, Treated Mosquito nets and clothes said apart the action was necessary to make the less privileged feel loved and cared for.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Association, Mrs Queen Philips, said it has also become an annual norm for the six-year-old Women wing of the Guild of Medical Directors to donate to the downtrodden whenever it is holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference.

She said, “We deem it necessary to donate the items to also to make them happy and to show love, care to the sick ones, widows, inmates in the state and to let them know that they are very relevant to the society and we want to assure them of our continued support in that direction.”

She added that screening for hepatitis was chosen because the disease was the theme of this year’s Guild of Medical Directors’ AGM and scientific conference, and to also provide healthcare for the IDPs who have poor access to healthcare services.

“Today we come here in Kuchigoro IDPS Camp to showcase our humanitarian assistance and interventions to the internal displace persons, we will give them free hepatitis screening as well as to present to food items and other materials,” she added.

While calling for support to sponsor some displaced children in school, she said those diagnosed positive during the screening would be referred to their husband’s hospitals for free treatment.

National President of the Guild of Medical Directors, Dr Tony Philips called on Nigerians to go for regular screenings, for early detection and to protect them from the disease.

