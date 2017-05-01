Gnosis Tokens Double in Value After Exchange Debut
The price of tokens sold as part of a fundraise for the decentralized prediction market project Gnosis is on the rise following their release to auction participants today. At the time of writing, GNO tokens were trading for over 0.0455 BTC ($64) on the cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex, a move that represents a more than doubling in value […]
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
