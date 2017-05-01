Pages Navigation Menu

Gnosis Tokens Double in Value After Exchange Debut

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The price of tokens sold as part of a fundraise for the decentralized prediction market project Gnosis is on the rise following their release to auction participants today. At the time of writing, GNO tokens were trading for over 0.0455 BTC ($64) on the cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex, a move that represents a more than doubling in value […]

