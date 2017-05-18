Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Go & Face EFCC” – APC Youths Protest Suswam’s Return To Benue (Photos)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Youths of APC extraction in Gboko town staged a protest over the visit of Dr. Gabriel Torwua Suswam, former governor of Benue state to Gboko, the traditional headquarters of Tiv nation.

Dr. Suswam who recently regained freedom after many months of incarceration by DSS was in Gboko to pay homage to the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof James Ortese Ornguga Ayatse after which he addressed his party supporters at Amaco Hotel, Gboko.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The protesting youths were sighted at a major road linking Bristow roundabout to Central police station with banners and placards with different inscriptions against Suswam.

A good portion of wheelbarrow pushers added colour to the protest just as Okada people joined the protest

The post ”Go & Face EFCC” – APC Youths Protest Suswam’s Return To Benue (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.