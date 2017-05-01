‘Go On Medical Leave’ – Falana, Debo Adeniran, Others Advise Buhari

Thirteen prominent civil rights activists led by Lagos lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately proceed on medical leave. The call was contained in a statement issued on Monday and jointly signed by the activists, Saharareporters report. The activists noted that the President’s health appears to have deteriorated, given that he…

The post ‘Go On Medical Leave’ – Falana, Debo Adeniran, Others Advise Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

