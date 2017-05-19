God can use madman, village idiot to liberate Nigeria – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has called on Nigerians not to loose hope in the nation, assuring that God can even raise a madman, donkey or village idiot to liberate the nation. According to him, the most difficult challenge that Nigerians face was not the hegemony of the Hausa Fulani ruling class but […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
