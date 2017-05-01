God has rejected Buhari – Fani-Kayode
Former Minsiter of Aviation and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani Kayode has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an ‘evil-minded’ person who has been rejected by God. Fani said this government is governed by radical Islamists, voodoo merchants and psychopaths. In a Facebook post, Fani predicted that many things will happen […]
