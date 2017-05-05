God Is Faithful! 63-year-old Nigerian Lady Gives Birth To A Baby Boy (Photos)

May 5, 2017

63-year-old woman welcomes first child

Kelvin Iyamu broke the news on social media after his aunt, aged 63, put to bed in a Nigerian hospital.

