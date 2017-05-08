God knows why Nigeria is in recession – Kemi Adeosun

Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has assured Nigerians not to lose hope, saying the current recession is a phase that will soon be over.

She said this on Sunday while speaking with journalists after attending the 20th anniversary of the Treasure House of God, Abeokuta.

According to Punch, the minister, who noted that God knew about this phase and would see the country through, added that Nigerians should not be despondent.

She said,



“The message I have for Nigerians is a message of hope and encouragement. Yes, I believe Nigerians are going through difficult times.

“But we are very confident that by God’s grace, God that started the work would finish it to everybody’s satisfaction.

“God will turn around things for Nigeria. He knows why we are passing through this stage and I know we will overcome.”

