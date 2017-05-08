God knows why Nigeria is in recession – Kemi Adeosun – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
God knows why Nigeria is in recession – Kemi Adeosun
Nigeria Today
Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has assured Nigerians not to lose hope, saying the current recession is a phase that will soon be over. She said this on Sunday while speaking with journalists after attending the 20th anniversary of the Treasure House …
Adeosun: there's hope for Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!