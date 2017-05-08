God Knows Why Nigeria is in Recession – Kemi Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has assured Nigerians not to lose hope, saying the current recession is a phase that will soon be over.

She said this on Sunday while speaking with journalists after attending the 20th anniversary of the Treasure House of God, Abeokuta.

Punch reports that the minister, who noted that God knew about this phase and would see the country through, added that Nigerians should not be despondent.

She said, “The message I have for Nigerians is a message of hope and encouragement. Yes, I believe Nigerians are going through difficult times.

“But we are very confident that by God’s grace, God that started the work would finish it to everybody’s satisfaction.

“God will turn around things for Nigeria. He knows why we are passing through this stage and I know we will overcome.”

On his part, the Founder, Treasure House of God, Pastor Adeseye Senfuye, said it had been the faithfulness of God that had sustained the church.

He advised Nigerians to imbibe the acts of charity and holiness in order to build a virile and great nation.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Ogun State, Bishop Akin Akinsanya; Pastor Tunde Amosu, and Head of Service, Ogun State, Abayomi Sobande, among others.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post God Knows Why Nigeria is in Recession – Kemi Adeosun appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

