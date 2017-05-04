GoDaddy brings SMS notifications and new payment methods to GoCentral

Web host GoDaddy is enhancing GoCentral, its website and ecommerce design tool, with Apple Pay and PayPal One Touch integration, SMS support, and more. They’re scheduled to launch this month.

The post GoDaddy brings SMS notifications and new payment methods to GoCentral appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

