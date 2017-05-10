Goddess of X, Maheeda Strips Down Her Cloths, Teases Fans with er*tic Underwear Photos

Just like her usual tradition, Maheeda has released some red hot explicit photos where she took off her cloths to tease her fans in er*tic Instagram photos. Controversial Nigerian singer and self acclaimed Goddess of X, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda, has taken to her Instagram page to tease her fans and thousands of …

The post Goddess of X, Maheeda Strips Down Her Cloths, Teases Fans with er*tic Underwear Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

