GolfSixes Field – 2017 GolfSixes Player List
The 2017 GolfSixes will be hosted at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England between Thursday May 4th and Sunday May 7th.
The provisional GolfSixes player lineup has been announced includes 32 players. The full GolfSixes player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.
2017 GolfSixes Player List
The GolfSixes field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 GolfSixes, players ordered alphabetically:
|Players
|Players
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Pablo Larrazábal
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Alexander Levy
|Grégory Bourdy
|José-Filipe Lima
|Sam Brazel
|David Lipsky
|Alejandro Cañizares
|Joost Luiten
|Johan Carlsson
|Matteo Manassero
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Renato Paratore
|Thomas Detry
|Paul Peterson
|Jamie Donaldson
|Richie Ramsay
|Bradley Dredge
|Chikkarangappa S
|Darren Fichardt
|Reinier Saxton
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Brandon Stone
|Scott Hend
|Andy Sullivan
|Thongchai Jaidee
|Marc Warren
|Joakim Lagergren
|Chris Wood
