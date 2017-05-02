Pages Navigation Menu

GolfSixes Prize Money – 2017 GolfSixes Purse & Payouts

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The GolfSixes purse is £850,000 for the 2017 tournament at Centurion Club in St. Albans, England.

2017 GolfSixes Prize Money

The GolfSixes prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 7th May. The provisional GolfSixes money list for the 1st 20 leaderboard positions are:

