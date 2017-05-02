GolfSixes Prize Money – 2017 GolfSixes Purse & Payouts

The GolfSixes purse is £850,000 for the 2017 tournament at Centurion Club in St. Albans, England.

2017 GolfSixes Prize Money

The GolfSixes prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 7th May. The provisional GolfSixes money list for the 1st 20 leaderboard positions are:

The post GolfSixes Prize Money – 2017 GolfSixes Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

