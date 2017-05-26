Gombe Ministry of Health launches attitudinal change campaign

Gombe state Ministry of Health has launched an attitudinal change campaign in favour of expectant mothers and women in labour in public health facilities across the state, says the Commissioner of Health, Dr Kennedy Ishaya.

Ishaya made this known in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Friday.

He said that the ministry had set up a committee in every hospital to monitor the attitude of health workers towards patients.

“We went for an advocacy to health facilities, launched a campaign called `attitudinal change towards pregnant, expectant mothers’.

“The previous attitude was that if a woman was in labour, shouting in pain, health workers would shout at her to keep quiet; but now, we pet them very well.

“Anybody caught humiliating or manhandling a pregnant woman, will be counselled and made part of the campaign team.”

According to him, significant achievements have been recorded following the launch of the campaign.

Ishaya, however, said that the only complaint the committee received was on the negative attitude of some health workers to patients receiving blood transfusion.

According to him, health workers make jest of anaemia patients for not eating good food.

“When I received the report, I immediately set up a committee headed by the Director, Diagnostics, to investigate the issue.

“We want to know where the problem is coming from, with a view to correcting the ills,” he said.

