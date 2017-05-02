Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gombe ready to implement N56,000 minimum wage

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has assured the state civil servants that his government would immediately implement the proposed N56,000 national minimum wage, if the Federal Government approves it. Dankwambo gave the assurance at the commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day in Gombe yesterday. The governor was represented by his deputy, Mr Charles Iliya, who […]

The post Gombe ready to implement N56,000 minimum wage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.