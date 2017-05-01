Gombe ready to pay N56,000 minimum wage – Governor Dankwambo
Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has assured the state’s civil servants that his government would implement the proposed N56, 000 national minimum wage, if the federal government approves it. Dankwambo gave the assurance at the commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day in Gombe on Monday. The governor, represented by his deputy, Charles Iliya, said “As soon […]
