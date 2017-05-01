Gombe ready to pay N56,000 minimum wage – ​Governor Dankwambo

​Gombe State ​Governor, ​Ibrahim Dankwambo, ​has assured the state’s civil servants that his government would implement the proposed N56, 000 national minimum wage, if the federal government approves it. Dankwambo gave the assurance at the commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day in Gombe on Monday. The governor​,​ represented by his deputy, Charles Iliya, said ​“As soon […]

Gombe ready to pay N56,000 minimum wage – ​Governor Dankwambo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

