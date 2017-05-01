Gombe State government set to implement N 56, 000 minimum wage salary
The state’s civil servant of Gombe State will have something to smile about after the state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo assured the workers that of Gombe State that his government would immediate implement the proposed N56, 000 national minimum wage, if the federal government approves it. Mr. Dankwambo gave the assurance at the commemoration of 2017 …
