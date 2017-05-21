Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Good governance: The Sokoto example – Daily Trust

Posted on May 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Good governance: The Sokoto example
Daily Trust
It offers a framework to generate economic growth, achieve social justice, exercise environmental stewardship and strengthen governance. – Ban Ki-moon. Attaining development, as encapsulated by the United Nations'. Sustainable Development Goals …
Sokoto Govt, UNICEF sign N2.8bn agreementThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.