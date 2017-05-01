Pages Navigation Menu

Good Samaritan Comes To The Aid Of Crippled Man Who Rolls Around And Uses His Head To Walk In Lagos

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Few days ago, heartbreaking video of crippled man surface online.

The was so disfigured and crippled from birth that he literally rolls on the ground with his head to move around daily.

A popular Nigerian Philanthropist @kokunfoundation has just came to the aid of the physically challenged man in Lagos, he gave him N50k cash and is promising to buy him an Electric Wheel Chair.

Kokun shared the good news on Instagram;

Thanks to God I was able to See Abdulmaleek just as I Arrive Lagos now and I gave him 50,000 Naira cash just to go and enjoy himself for today and tomorrow and on Monday will get him the Electronic wheel chair on Monday .. .#kokunfoundation

