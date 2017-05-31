Pages Navigation Menu

Goodluck Jonathan is broke, always complaining – PDP Chieftain, Adeyanju [VIDEO]

Posted on May 31, 2017

Former Director of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, New Media, Deji Adeyanju, has revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is broke. Adeyanju, who made the remark in an interview with Saharareporters maintained that since leaving office, the former President frequently complained of experiencing paucity of fund. The former PDP youth leader also insisted that though […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

