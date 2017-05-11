Google acquires ‘Job Simulator’ developer Owlchemy Labs
Owlchemy Labs, the independent studio behind the 2016 VR hit Job Simulator, has been acquired by Google. This comes on the heels of Owlchemy’s second VR game, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.
