Google says it would cost too much to gather wage gap data – Engadget
|
Engadget
|
Google says it would cost too much to gather wage gap data
Engadget
The Department of Labor will have to keep bugging Google for the salary records it's been asking for, because the tech titan keeps refusing to hand them over. Those records might be able to prove once and for all whether Mountain View truly pays women …
Google to US: Too expensive to provide wage data in gender suit
Google Claims Reporting Wage Data in Gender Suit Is Just Too Hard
Google Says It's Too Expensive to Investigate Wage Discrimination
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!