Google’s Waymo versus Uber: everything you need to know
Google-owned Waymo filed a lawsuit against Uber alleging that Otto — a startup purchased by Uber last year — stole confidential information related to autonomous-car technology. Waymo claims Uber is in possession of 14,000 stolen files.
