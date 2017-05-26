Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Goosebumps: Manchester Memorial Event Breaks Into Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ Spontaneous Singing [Video]

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Crime, Music, Video | 0 comments

Yesterday saw a number of gatherings around the UK to honour and mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless attack earlier this week, with thousands gathering in Manchester’s St Ann’s Square to pay their respects.

Those included Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Lord Mayor Eddy Newman, council leader Sir Richard Leese, and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Warren Smith, but it was one woman’s singing that really hit the right notes.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Here’s the Telegraph:

Gathered around floral tributes, the huge crowd fell silent at 11am – and, after the minute passed, the crowd erupted into a spontaneous rendition of Don’t Look Back in Anger by Manchester band Oasis.

You won’t see Liam and Noel Gallagher cooing together any longer, but you will see this crowd below:

Let’s hear from Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, who started the singalong:

She said: “Don’t Look back in Anger – that’s what this is about. We can’t be looking backward to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future.

“We’re all going to join together, we’re all going to get on with it because that’s what Manchester does.”

Kind of like what this Scottish chap said outside one of the city’s blood banks:

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.