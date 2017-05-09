GoPro Adventurer Takes To Cape Town Shipwreck And Creates Giant Rope Swing [Video]

It was 1994 when the BOS 400 ran aground along the western edge of the Cape Peninsula, just past Sandy Bay.

The French lay barge was being towed by a Russian tugboat when the tow-rope broke loose during a storm, causing the vessel to smash into the rocks off Duiker Point.

What remains is a semi-submerged wreckage, which happened to be turned into a playground by GoPro adventurer Chris Rogers and his friends.

We have seen Rogers’ work before, with his recent BMX escapade video around the Cape proving an entertaining break from the usual “Cape Town is amazing” video clutter.

But this time things get a little higher and a little crazier, as Rogers and his friends attach a rope to the 30 foot platform and swing under the crane of the shipwreck.

And, in true Rogers style, it’s all recorded.

Boom:

All I can think of is seeing a massive great white ready with his jaws wide open, but I guess they are having their own problems at the moment.

[source: theklique]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

