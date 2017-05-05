Pages Navigation Menu

Gordhan slams ‘decay’ in ANC but insists there is hope – Independent Online

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa


Gordhan slams 'decay' in ANC but insists there is hope
Johannesburg – Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has again lashed out at “the rot” within the ANC, saying an organisation's good history did not guarantee a good future. On Thursday night, he said political developments in the country provided an …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

