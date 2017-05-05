Gordhan slams ‘decay’ in ANC but insists there is hope – Independent Online
Gordhan slams 'decay' in ANC but insists there is hope
Johannesburg – Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has again lashed out at “the rot” within the ANC, saying an organisation's good history did not guarantee a good future. On Thursday night, he said political developments in the country provided an …
We must strive to become the ANC we hoped to be – Gordhan
Gordhan: SA leaders must identify their weaknesses
