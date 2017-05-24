Pages Navigation Menu

ANC blasts Brown over #BrianMolefe saga – Independent Online

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


ANC blasts Brown over #BrianMolefe saga
Cape Town – The ANC took the gloves off on Tuesday to blast Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, saying the reinstatement of Brian Molefe as Eskom boss amounted to perjury. In one of the strongest rebukes of an ANC deployee, the governing party …
Parly committee gives Eskom 14 days to hand over documents on MolefeEyewitness News
Gordhan's back… and Eskom knows itTimes LIVE
Eskom ducks, dives over MolefeHerald live
Citizen –Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –South African Broadcasting Corporation –EIN News (press release)
all 29 news articles »

