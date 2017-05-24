ANC blasts Brown over #BrianMolefe saga – Independent Online
ANC blasts Brown over #BrianMolefe saga
Cape Town – The ANC took the gloves off on Tuesday to blast Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, saying the reinstatement of Brian Molefe as Eskom boss amounted to perjury. In one of the strongest rebukes of an ANC deployee, the governing party …
Parly committee gives Eskom 14 days to hand over documents on Molefe
Gordhan's back… and Eskom knows it
Eskom ducks, dives over Molefe
