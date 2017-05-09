Gorillaz Dropping 14 Unreleased Tracks With ‘Humanz’ Box-Set – Konbini
Gorillaz Dropping 14 Unreleased Tracks With 'Humanz' Box-Set
It's only been just under two weeks since Gorillaz blessed the world with Humanz, their first album in nearly 7 full years. If that wasn't enough for you, the band is readying an album's worth of unreleased material that will be packaged with the super …
