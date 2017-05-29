Gospel Artist “Testimony” Set to Release New Single “My God”

Testimony (Kathryn Suwa) is a Nigerian female Gospel artist with a strength in worship. She was part of a duo (YAHIL) with her sister for eight years singing and recording inspirational and uplifting songs.Together, they made it to the finals of the maiden edition of Peak

Together, they made it to the finals of the maiden edition of Peak Talent Show in 2009 where they lost to Yemi Alade. On her own, she has also participated in other competitions including Glo X-Factor in 2013.

Testimony has been using her gift to minister in fellowships and churches where she has worshipped since 2004. She currently ministers in the Father's Heart Assembly, Kuje – Abuja, where she worships. She recently recorded a single titled "My GOD" produced by Dr. Simmy and mixed/mastered by MX of Code Black, both of whom she connected with through 2 Duk; her manager and promoter. The release date is June 1, 2017 on major Nigerian music websites.

The song promises to help hurting and discouraged listeners find strength in God to overcome their current situations; this is what it has done for her. Through her songs, she believes her listeners will receive hope, peace and comfort from God and have an unforgettable worship experience.

