Gospel Band Set for Int’l Tour

Yinka Olatunbosun

Though physically-challenged, a musical group of young creative, Jesus People Enabled Band, also known as T. Kay band Nigeria is set to tour Europe, beginning from the United States of America. Later, they will perform in South Africa.

The CEO and leader of the band, Mr. Tokunbo Oyejobi revealed recently in a statement issued on behalf of the group.

The band which also has a few able-bodied members is exciting to watch for its captivating choreography. Essentially a gospel band, “T kay band” never leaves the fans in want of good music what with the dash of other musical spices like jazz, hip hop, highlife and reggae. As expected, the songs are largely loaded with inspirational and motivational lyrics that are soulful.

“That is exactly what we preach through the music. It is a way of showcasing our ability despite the disabilities that we have,’’ Oyejobi said.

Each band member is a multi-instrumentalist and can multi-task. The band leader, armed with 18 years of experience in music, wasn’t born into a family of music. He believes he has a strong spiritual backing for this music artistry.

“I didn’t really like music at first but I found out that I was called by God and I yielded to it. I was not a member of any choir. I was called to be a voice to the voiceless,’’ he recalled.

Creating signature music has become his style since he glided away from his course of study at the University of Lagos- namely Linguistics.

“Anyone that has been on the influence of my performance knows that the opera is overwhelming because I am not an entertainer, I don’t sing because I want people to dance. I want people to have a feel of what God can do in their lives. I am always happy when miracles happen when I am singing that someone is healed of deafness, blindness, and other ailments.

“These things happen all the time when we are performing, at other time people that have lost hope in life-when they see us perform, have given their lives to Christ and motivated to have a new lease of life,’’ he claimed.

Oyejobi, who is also a Minister in the church, had to struggle to pay his university bills and feed himself.

A music video titled, “Lift him Up” and another recent effort titled “Dance De Jesu” which is in French, English and Yoruba languages are currently available online. Few weeks ago we released another single titled, “New Name”, performed by 10 people with different physical disabilities. The video to that will be released soon.

